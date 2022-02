BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A bill to require health insurance companies to cover the cost of general birth control has passed the Senate.

Passing this bill has been attempted for five years.

The bill would require companies to cover up to a six-month supply of contraception.

Past bills would have required them to cover up to a 12-month supply.

The bill now goes to the House.

