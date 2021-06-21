YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A bison has injured a hiker in Yellowstone National Park.

How the bison hurt the unidentified woman Sunday near a trail at the northern end of Yellowstone Lake is unclear.

A park spokeswoman describes the injuries as significant.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The Billings Gazette reports she was flown to a hospital in Idaho Falls.

Bison injure one or two people in Yellowstone a year on average.

Park officials urge people to stay at least 25 yards away from large animals and at least 100 yards away from wolves and bears.

The post Bison injures woman in Yellowstone National Park appeared first on Local News 8.