BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Officials say bison have largely stayed in Yellowstone National Park and avoided being captured by park officials or killed by hunters this winter.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesperson Morgan Jacobsen says most of the animals have remained within the park’s borders on the slopes above Gardiner.

Bison migrate to lower elevations outside of the park annually in search of food, which is when they are trapped at the park’s Stephens Creek Capture Facility and killed by hunters after crossing over the park border.

Officials estimate the park’s bison population was about 4,730 in October.

