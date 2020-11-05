Education

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Craig Miller has been selected as the principal for Black Canyon Middle School.

He is currently the assistant principal at Thunder Ridge High School.

Miller is a long-time administrator in District 93. After serving as the principal of Aberdeen Middle School, he returned to Idaho Falls to serve as the Regional Career Technical Education Coordinator.

Following that role, Miller returned to D93 where he has served as the principal of Technical Careers High School and as an assistant principal at Hillcrest, Bonneville and Thunder Ridge High Schools.