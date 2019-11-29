IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – “It’s crazy. It’s never not crazy, but it also can be overwhelming if you’re not prepared,” said Zumiez store manager, Bethanie Hill.

The overwhelming feeling is shared amongst shoppers like Sarah Maughan who has avoided Black Friday every year.

“I don’t really like the crowds of people, but I guess it’s not as bad as I thought it would be,” said Maughan as she was shopping at Grand Teton Mall.

Despite the popular perception of the Black Friday madness, shoppers like Zach Simmons come out every year to become part of the buying frenzy, even if their desired item isn’t on sale.

“I came here for the prices, I got a ski jacket, but it didn’t have a deal on it so I paid full price. Either way, it was a good adventure,” said Simmons.

For those who didn’t make it out to the stores today, their chances of snagging a great deal aren’t completely gone.

“Shopping online is starting to become a huge thing nowadays and so I think a lot of people are starting to just shop online instead of even coming to Black Friday,” said Maughan.

Although you may think only big-name stores are attracting the crowds, Kaleb Belknap, store manager at The Nayborhood a local shop in the Grand Teton Mall, says otherwise.

“It’s very steady and consistent, the whole day since then so we’re loving it so far nothing too crazy but it’s been it’s been all right,” said Belknap.

Many stores in the Grand Teton Mall opened Thursday afternoon at 6 pm.