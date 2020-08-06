Local News

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The City of Blackfoot has adopted new policies designed to protect city employees, their families, city customers, and vendors from the spread of COVID-19.

Under the new rules, customers, vendors, and members of the public visiting city hall will be required to wear face coverings at any time at least six feet of social distancing is not possible.

Each city department will be responsible for making cleaning and sanitizing products available.

The city will encourage open meetings, but public attendance may be in-person or through a virtual meeting service.

Blackfoot will also utilize a secure body temperature camera to detect the temperature of all people who enter the Library and City Hall. Anyone with a temperature above 100.4 will be asked to use remote means to do business with the city. The city says that device is securely monitored and information is not being stored.

Finally, the policy points out, “abuse of this policy by a member of the public, patron or vendor may result in their access to City-owned facilities being denied.”

The full city policy is available here.

“THE ON GOING PANDEMIC HAS BROUGHT ABOUT NEW QUESTIONS AND CONCERNS FOR MANY OF US. AND WITH SO MUCH MISLEADING INFORMATION OUT THERE, IT’S HARD TO KNOW WHO TO TURN TO. SO WITH THE HELP OF QUALIFIED LOCAL HEALTH EXPERTS, I WANT TO HELP ANSWER SOME OF YOUR QUESTIONS. EMAIL YOUR COVID RELATED QUESTIONS TO

COVIDQUESTIONS@LOCALNEWS8.COM

THEN WATCH NEWSLINE, THURSDAY AUGUST 13 AT 9:35 AND 10:30PM ON FOX 5, AS GERI RACKOW OF EASTERN IDAHO PUBLIC HEALTH, AND MAGGIE MANN OF SOUTH EASTERN IDAHO PUBLIC HEALTH, JOIN ME FOR YOUR ANSWERS.”