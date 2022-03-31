BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI ) – The Blackfoot Animal Shelter needs people to come adopt or foster animals, after the shelter announced they are full.

The shelter is overflowing with animals, especially dogs, who need to be adopted or fostered.

They took in 17 stray dogs just last week, and that number continues to grow with more stray dogs and some surrenders.

Executive director Amanda Cevering said over the last couple of months, the number of strays and surrenders has increased.

“I don’t know if it’s because everybody is going back to work after COVID, and they just feel like they don’t have time for their dogs. That’s what we hear a lot is that I just don’t have time for him anymore, I work a lot,” Cevering said. “The thing is is, dogs only need five minutes a day. Otherwise, they’re content. You know, it’s better to have that five minutes a day in a loving home than have no home.”

She says in her 20 years of working at the animal shelter, she’s never seen a situation like this.

She also says people need to spay or neuter their pets.

