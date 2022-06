BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The Blackfoot Animal Shelter & Rescue reports one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19, so the shelter will be closing to the public immediately.

Officials said they are going to make sure the rest of the team has not been infected and the shelter is thoroughly sanitized.

The shelter said it will update its hours Wednesday evening.

