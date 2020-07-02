Coronavirus Coverage

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A Blackfoot-based assisted living facility resident has died due to COVID-19-related illness.

The resident was in his 80s with underlying health conditions.

This is the second death from COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.

The man was a resident of The Willows Retirement and Assisted Living Facility, where one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health said the facility is being proactive in its response, and it continues to work cooperatively with SIPH on testing and guidance.

“My heart is with the family, friends, and neighbors who are grieving,” SIPH District Director Maggie Mann said. “This loss is deeply felt by our entire community. Now more than ever, each of us must do our part to prevent the spread of this virus. We all must do what we can to keep each other safe.”

SIPH urges all residents to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes practicing physical distancing at all times, wearing cloth face coverings in public places, practicing good hand hygiene, and isolating immediately if you show symptoms of COVID-19.

SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.