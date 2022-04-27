BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Blackfoot said Wednesday testing came back negative Wednesday afternoon; however, in an abundance of safety, the city decided to not lift the boil order at this time.

The city issued the boil order Thursday after E. coli was discovered in the city’s water.

The order only applies to city water users on the east side of the tracks, from Last St, on the southeast, to Merkley Ln, on the northeast.

Just as a reminder, do not drink the water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

It is not necessary to boil water for showers, wash clothing, etc. as long as there is no potential to be consumed.

