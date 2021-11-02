BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The Blackfoot Water Department and City of Blackfoot provided an update on the boil order on Tuesday.

Officials have received the results of the first set of samples that were taken on Monday, and those results have come back clean.

Officials have submitted another set of samples to be analyzed and will receive the results Wednesday afternoon.

The city and water department are still optimistic they can resolve this incident by Wednesday evening; however, the boil order must remain in effect until officials are given approval by the Department of Environmental Quality to lift the order.

“We will continue to send out updates as we receive more information,” the city said. “When we are able to lift the order, we will send notification through the news media, official city website, Facebook page and reverse 911 system.”

