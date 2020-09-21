Local News

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Science and Technology Charter School in Blackfoot canceled school Monday.

The action came after school officials said a number of individuals associated with the school had been exposed to positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

All of the exposures happened after school let out on Thursday, school officials said. The school said no one was exposed to COVID-19 at the school.

The school planned to consult with Southeastern Idaho Public Health Monday to determine how to proceed.