Local News

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The city of Blackfoot will close City Hall and the Blackfoot Public Library to the general public beginning Friday, December 4.

The action is being taken to protect employees, their families, customers, and vendors from the spread of COVID-19.

Business meetings that cannot be completed utilizing no-contact methods will be conducted by appointment only. To make an appointment, individuals should call 208-785-8600, then dial the number for the appropriate department.

Customers who need to make payments should utilize on-line Xpress Bill Pay, place payments in the Utility Drop Box outside City Hall or call the number listed above.

All individuals visiting City Hall or the Blackfoot Public Library are required to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth at any time that it may not be possible to maintain at least six (6) feet of social distancing between themselves and others while in City Hall or in any other City office or workplace, whether that be indoor or outdoor. It is the responsibility of the individual to provide their own face covering.