BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Blackfoot wants your help to improve.

The city has moved to Phase 2 of its community-wide review.

Blackfoot underwent Phase 1 back in May 2019.

Participants in Phase 1 identified three key community priorities going forward: the need for housing, recreation opportunities and city identity.

“The beauty of this is we don’t know where it’ll go,” Mayor Marc Carroll said. “We want the community input, and they may have way better ideas than we could dream up within city staff. And that’s the main thing we want to accomplish.”

A town hall meeting is scheduled Wednesday via zoom and in-person at the Blackfoot Senior Center from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

