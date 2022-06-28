BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Blackfoot Fire Chief Kevin Gray and Blackfoot Police Chief Scott Gay will be holding retirement open houses open to the public on Thursday.

Fire Chief Kevin Gray has dedicated his career to the citizens of Blackfoot and Bingham County for more than 35 years, 27 of those years have been as Fire Chief, making him the longest current standing paid Fire Chief in the state of Idaho.

Chief Gray, while volunteering as a Search and Rescue diver, was invited to join the Blackfoot Fire Department as a Volunteer Firefighter, After four years, he was offered a full time job. Prior to fighting fires, Chief Gray worked for the family business (Gray and Son’s) delivering milk.

The highlight of his career has been establishing the Paramedic Program with the department more than 20-years-ago. This has given the citizens a higher level of medical care since.

As far as a message for those continuing the job after him, Gray says, “It’s the best job in the world.”

Police Chief Scott Gay started his career in 1983 as a jailer/dispatcher after the Chief (who was a friend of his dad’s) asked him to apply. He started doing this while a senior in high school.

Chief Gay was able to complete high school and attend Idaho State University Law Enforcement program and became a certified police officer.

Chief Gay has moved up the ranks from Patrol Corporal, Detective Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant, Police Captain and now Chief. He also attended the FBI National Academy in 2010 and graduated after the 10 week program.

Minus a short stint with the Idaho State Police, Chief Gay has been with the City of Blackfoot for 38 years.

When asked what message he would like to pass to current and future officers, Gay says, “With all the frustrations in the business today, at the end of the day we serve the community.”

Chief Gray’s retirement open house will be June 30 at 11:00 a.m. at the Blackfoot Fire Department.

Chief Gay’s retirement open house will be June 30 from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Blackfoot City Hall.

The public is invited to both.

The post Blackfoot Fire Chief, Police Chief to retire appeared first on Local News 8.