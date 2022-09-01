Make-A-Wish Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIF) – Bristol Myers Squibb has donated nearly $5 million in collaboration with Make-A-Wish, a commitment that translates to life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Since 2017, Bristol Myers Squibb’s generous charitable contributions have enabled hundreds of wish kids like Bethany a 14-year-old with leukemia to experience wishes that deliver hope when it’s needed most.

Bethany, a resident of Blackfoot, Idaho, was diagnosed with leukemia in March 2022, and although the doctors caught her illness early, she will undergo at least two years of chemotherapy and treatment. Bethany has proven resilient and easygoing in the face of leukemia.

“She is a bright spot in our days,” said her mother, Shelley.

An accomplished musician, Bethany can play the piano, violin, and ukulele, composes music on her computer and sings in choir. The school orchestra and her music teachers have played a large part in Bethany’s life. Bethany wished for a professional-quality cello and one year’s worth of lessons so she would have something positive to focus on while she undergoes treatment. Wish mom Shelley says the cello wish has brought Bethany hope for a better future.

“A wish can be a turning point in the treatment and recovery of children with critical illnesses, and a much-needed source of hope and joy for their entire family,” Make-A-Wish Idaho President and CEO Janie Best said “We are grateful for the relationship with Bristol Myers Squibb that understands the impact a diagnosis can have on families. Their support helps us continue to empower children to reclaim their childhood through the power of a wish.”

