BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – There will be no school Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at Blackfoot High School due to a water pipe repair, Blackfoot School District #55 said.

All other schools in the district will be in session.

The choir concert will still be held Wednesday evening as the BPAC is not affected.

