BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Blackfoot High School students, faculty and staff gathered at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center for a Veterans Day assembly Thursday. Everyone was in full support of the dozens of veterans who had met them for the event.

Different clubs of the high school each presented the veterans with their own gift. The band performed the anthems for each of the different branches of the military. The choir sang the National Anthem. The student council gave out patriotic pins to every veteran present. Volunteers also held the military branch flag out on stage during each military branches’ anthem.

The main speaker of the event was Dr. Col Craig Nickisch. He is a retired U.S Army Veteran and an Idaho State University Professor of history. He shared many history lessons from the Revolutionary War to World War I that helped shape Veteran’s Day to what it is today. His main lesson was for us to be of more service of ourselves to our community and more specifically our nation.

Even though this day was for them, many veterans were just thankful to have served this great country.

“It was my rare privilege and thankful to the United States to say thank you for allowing me to have served,” Vietnam veteran Tery Van Orden said. “It was a great experience. I love this country. Please be thankful for what we have.”

