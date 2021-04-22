BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Blackfoot School District Superintendent Brian Kress said a shelter in place at Blackfoot High School has been lifted.

Kress said in a letter to parents that students and staff were asked to shelter in place Thursday morning after school administration was made aware that a former student was on campus, and they were unable to locate the student.

He said no students were in danger, and this was done out of caution. The individual has been located off site.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Classes and activities have resumed.

You can read his full letter below.

Parents and Patrons, I need to make you aware of an incident that occurred this morning at Blackfoot High School. This morning, school administration was made aware that a former student was on campus. Unable to locate the student, and out of an abundance of caution, Blackfoot High School students and staff were asked to shelter in place. Please let me reaffirm, this was done out of an abundance of caution, at no time were students in danger. Unfortunately, it took some time to resolve the situation and the individual was located off site. Classes and activities have resumed at BHS. I need to take a moment to praise the students and staff at Blackfoot High School. I was very impressed with their preparedness and response to this situation. I also want to express my appreciation to local law enforcement and their amazing assistance with this matter. As with all experiences, we will learn from this and improve. God Bless!!!! Brian Kress

Superintendent of School

Blackfoot School District #55

The post Blackfoot High School shelter in place lifted appeared first on Local News 8.