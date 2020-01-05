BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A tribute to Vietnam war veterans is traveling to southeast Idaho in 2020.

The Wall that Heals is a traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial that bears the names of the nearly 60,000 people who died serving in that war.

The Wall has traveled to nearly 600 communities across the country and will be making its way to Blackfoot in late September, according to the Veterans Memorial Fund.

The exhibit will be in Blackfoot from Sept. 24 through Sept. 27 and will be available to the public 24 hours a day. The location hasn’t been determined yet.