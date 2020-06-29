Local News

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A 26-year-old Blackfoot man was arrested Sunday afternoon on charges of Manslaughter.

Blackfoot Police arrested Eddy C. Stone following an investigation into a bar fight in Blackfoot early Saturday morning.

Frank Haddon, 41, of Blackfoot was transported to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, where he died of injuries sustained in the fight.

Stone is being held in the Bingham County Jail on $175,000 bail.

A joint investigation by Blackfoot Police and the Bingham County Sheriff’s Joint Detectives Division is continuing.