BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Blackfoot Mayor Marc Caroll says he is not yet prepared to declare a state of emergency in the city.

But, should he do so, Carroll said that should not be seen as a damaging thing to the community. In fact, he says the declaration may be a benefit, by making the city and Bingham County eligible for access to Federal Emergency Management Agency and State emergency funding.

In the meantime, Carroll is encouraging residents to seek reliable information and only purchase goods that are needed for their families. He pointed out that there are people in need who are going without due to unnecessary rushes on grocery stores.

Foremost, the Mayor encouraged the practice of “social distancing” as the best first-line defense to spread of the COVID-19 virus.