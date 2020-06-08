BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Last year, Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll was one of the 68 mayors across the state of Idaho who successfully completed the challenge of averaging 10,000 steps per day in October 2019.

Mayor Carroll has decided to donate his award of $1,000 to the Blackfoot Bandits Special Olympics, a non-profit organization focused on providing training and athletic competition to those with intellectual disabilities.

The Local Program Coordinator for Special Olympics and parent of a Special Olympian Carey Walton will accept the check on behalf of the Blackfoot Bandits at a small presentation ceremony at the Jensen’s Grove large shelter in Blackfoot on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.

Anyone interested in participating, donating or volunteering for Special Olympics may contact Walton at 208-680-0106.