BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll and the Blackfoot Police Department are calling for Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland’s immediate resignation.

“In order to protect the integrity of our Law Enforcement Agencies, the City of Blackfoot and the Blackfoot Police Department call for the immediate resignation and public apology to the Fort Hall community by Sheriff Craig Rowland,” Mayor Carroll said.

This comes after remarks published in an affidavit connected to the aggravated assault and battery charges against him.

“In the Court Addidavit, Sheriff Rowland also made extremely disparaging remarks regarding members of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. The City of Blackfoot and its Police Department have a highly valued relationship with the Tribes and we find Sheriff Rowland’s comments to be repulsive. His comments do not in any way reflect the City’s nor the Blackfoot Police Department’s attitudes towards our neighbors at Fort Hall. We truly value these relationships and look forward to the future projects and dealings with the Tribal Council and the Fort Hall Police Department,” Mayor Carroll said.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Shoshone Bannock Tribe also called for his resignation. They said they were upset with what they are calling racist comments against the Fort Hall community from the Bingham County sheriff.

They are referring to the comment made by Sheriff Craig Rowland found in a 10-page affidavit where he was defending his actions after pulling a young girl by her hair from her car then yelling at her at gunpoint, saying he was startled after the group of girls tried to deliver homemade thank you cards to their neighbors.

“I have been doing this job for 36 years, I have had drunk Indians drive down my cul-de-sac. I’ve had drunk Indians come to my door. I live just off the reservation, we have a lot of reservation people around us that are not good people,” he said.

But the Tribes’ Attorney responded by saying, “Local law enforcement has a long history of violent criminal conduct towards tribal community members, stemming back decades. Race relations between local law enforcement has been controversial and sometimes violent.”

Adding there needs to be better relationships built between the two communities.

The City of Blackfoot, Blackfoot Police Department and the Tribes are also asking for an apology.

Bingham County Commissioners also responded to Sheriff Rowland’s statements.

Commissioner Whitney Manwaring released the following statement:

“I am deeply disappointed and saddened, both on a personal and professional level, by the disparaging remarks attributed to Sheriff Rowland about our tribal neighbors in Fort Hall. I have spent many happy years playing sports at Timbee Hall, enjoyed supporting their Relay races, and have enjoyed a kind and helpful working relationship with them in all of my time as Bingham County Commissioner. Some of my family’s and my closest and most trusted friends are tribal members and residents of Fort Hall. I would welcome them to my home any time. I offer my inadequate but sincere apology and will continue to work to promote a better relationship with the tribe however I can.”

Commissioner Mark R. Bair released the following statement:

As a Bingham County Commissioner I felt like addressing the recent news article deserved a timely response, and given the nature of how the commission works, we are not able to legally join and discuss the issues. Instead, I am able to speak individually as an elected official. I have read the comments in the news article attributed to the Sheriff about the Native American Community. I whole-heartedly disagree with those comments. It is my experience that Bingham County does not operate with the mindset of those comments. I truly care about the Native American Community and have witnessed great relationships develop through our interactions over the years and I will strive to keep those relationships positive and make this a community where everyone can feel safe and protected. As a Bingham County elected official, I have a lot of faith in the judicial system. I believe that the legal issues going on with Craig Rowland in his personal life should resolve and will resolve within the judicial system and not through the media.

Bingham County Commissioner Jessica Lewis released the following statement:

I am shocked and disappointed in the comments printed about Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Members. The Reservation and its members are, and have always been, an important part of Bingham County. The comments reflect the beliefs of one individual and in no way do I agree with or condone them. Having a positive relationship with the Tribe is extremely important to me and I hope that we will be able to repair the damage caused by these hurtful comments.

