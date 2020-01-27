BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll is providing a new forum for public input.

The monthly “open microphone” meetings will be held prior to City Council meetings and give citizens a chance of ask questions, share comments and discuss any matters of concern.

The first meeting will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 4 in the City Council Chamber at 157 North Broadway. The meetings will continue on a monthly basis.

Citizens may also pre-submit any questions or comments to lisa@cityofblackfoot.org Those will receive either a personal response or via social media during the open mic session.