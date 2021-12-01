BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – It was a nail-biter for current Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carrol as results were coming in on Tuesday night.

With 5 precincts reporting out of 6, Carroll was only ahead of challenger Craig Stuart by 12 votes.

Carroll was able to keep his lead and pulled ahead by 70 votes with a final of 702 to 632 votes.

This will be Carroll’s second term as mayor for the city.

In the General Election on Nov. 2, Carroll received 38% of the vote to Stuart’s 32%. A runoff was called because Carroll didn’t get 50% of the vote.

“I’m very thankful to everybody who has been involved in the voting process,” said Carroll after he learned he won the race. “I sure do wish we could get more people out. Voting is such a huge responsibility and people need to step up and vote,” he said.

Carrol was appreciative to those who voted for him.

“I’ll do everything I can to show you that I’ve earned that trust and for everybody else. We will continue to do the best we can for the city of Blackfoot,” he said.

