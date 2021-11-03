BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Blackfoot’s mayoral race was a close one Tuesday night.

Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll received 38% with 594 votes. Craig Stuart received 32% with 507 votes.

Ron Ramirez received 16% with 245 votes, and Jim Thomas received 14% with 220 votes

Carroll and Stuart will face each other in a runoff election on Nov. 30. One candidate has to receive at least 51% of the vote to win.

You can view a full list of election results HERE.

