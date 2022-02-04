BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Local law enforcement is getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit.
The Blackfoot Police Department posted this image to its Facebook page.
They’re offering a Valentine’s Day special for anyone’s ex-valentine who has outstanding warrants or may be driving with drugs in their car.
The Valentine’s special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in luxurious accommodations and professional glamour shots.
There will even be a special Valentine’s dinner.
