BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Local law enforcement is getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit.

The Blackfoot Police Department posted this image to its Facebook page.

They’re offering a Valentine’s Day special for anyone’s ex-valentine who has outstanding warrants or may be driving with drugs in their car.

The Valentine’s special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in luxurious accommodations and professional glamour shots.

There will even be a special Valentine’s dinner.

