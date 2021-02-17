Blackfoot – (KID) Blackfoot police are asking for the public’s help in locating a shooter that wounded a man on Tuesday night.

Blackfoot City Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of South Broadway on February 16th about 8:20 pm to investigate multiple gunshots. When police arrived, they found a 29-year-old man that had been shot.

The man was transported by Blackfoot Fire/Ambulance away from the scene. He is currently listed in stable condition.

Police encourage anyone with information about this event to contact Bingham County Dispatch at (208) 785-1234. This case is an on-going investigation by the Blackfoot Police/Bingham County Sheriff’s Office joint detective division. .