Blackfoot Police

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)-Blackfoot Police are asking for the public’s health in locating a missing man.

The subject, who was last seen in the area of Cromwell Lane, walked away from State Hospital South shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday. He was being treated at the hospital under a court order.

His name was not released, but he is described as 5’7” tall, 220 pounds, and wearing a blue and green jacket. The man is 25 years old.

Anyone who sees the man should not attempt to approach him, but instead contact Bingham County Dispatch at 208-785-1234 or call 911.

