BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The Blackfoot Police Department is hosting a car seat inspection event on Sept. 3.

There will be nationally certified car seat technicians on site to check your car seats.

The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Blackfoot City Hall parking lot at 157 N Broadway.

Call 208-785-1235 to reserve a spot.

