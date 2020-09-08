BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Blackfoot Police Department has decided to cancel its truck or treat this year.

“This was a hard decision to make as we know how many families look forward to this event each year,” the department said in a Facebook post. “The health and safety of our staff and citizens of Blackfoot is our top priority and with the unpredictability of COVID-19 it would be difficult to meet the recommendations of the CDC and SIPH.”

The department said canceling the event is the best step to help limit the transmission of COVID-19 in the community.

“We greatly appreciate all the support we have experienced from the community, and we look forward to hosting and seeing everyone at this event next year!”