BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Blackfoot has released an update on the boil order that was issued Thursday.

Continued testing is being done on the water system on the east side of the tracks.

The city said the tests have been sent to the lab, and it should have results Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said they will need two consecutive negative tests to lift the boil order which only applies to city water users on the east side of the tracks, from Last St, on the southeast, to Merkley Ln, on the northeast.

During the weekend, water crews have been flushing hydrants and have been injecting chlorine into the water system.

