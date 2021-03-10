BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – UPDATE 9:50 a.m. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office reports Jayde Jaramillo has been located.

No other information was released.

ORIGINAL: The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 12-year-old, Jayde Jaramillo.

She has blue eyes and purple hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a donut on it and black jeans.

If you have any information, please call the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 785-1234.

