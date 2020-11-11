BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Blackfoot School District No. 55 officials will hold a virtual meeting Thursday night to present a new school bond.

Superintendent Brian Kress says the bond will address overcrowding at Stoddard Elementary and Blackfoot High School. The plan is to construct a new elementary school on the district’s property to the south of the Blackfoot High School’s soccer fields and convert the elementary into a technical high school.

Kress said Thursday’s virtual meeting will allow the community to ask questions and weigh in on the new bond before district officials draft the details.

“I would just hope that they come with an open mind. I am going to explain my commitment to not increasing property taxes. That is something that the board of trustees say I have to be able to accomplish,” Kress said. “I hope that they are open minded and willing to listen because we truly believe that what we are recommending will not only lift the Blackfoot School District and its students, but will lift the entire community of Blackfoot.”

Kress also stated that a new bond to fund his plan would not cost more than what taxpayers are currently paying on the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center bond. The current BPAC bond is expected to be paid off Aug 2022.

To join the public information meeting, click HERE.