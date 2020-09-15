BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Blackfoot School District Superintendent Brian Kress and Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced two students in the district were recently diagnosed with COVID-19.

Officials said the students who last attended Blackfoot High School and Mountain View Middle School on Monday, September 14, 2020, are currently isolating at home.

Blackfoot School District Administration has contacted the parents/guardians of those individuals who were in close contact with the student during class and shared recommended protocol.

You can view the full letter from the district and SIPH below.