BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Blackfoot School District 55 Summer Food Service Program begins June 15.

Meals will be provided to all children ages 1-18 without charge. Adults can purchase a meal for $3.95.

From June 15 to June 30, meals will be grab and go.

From July 1 to July 31, there will be an open kitchen where social distancing will be enforced until further notice.

Meals will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the following locations: