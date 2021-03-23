BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)-The city of Blackfoot will host an open house to focus on future transportation projects on the west side of the city.

According to a news release, two projects have been identified in west Blackfoot to improve safety and accommodate growth. The City of Blackfoot,(Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) and ITD have partnered to develop improvements to the West Bridge Street (Collins Siding Road) Bridge and State Highway 39/Hoff Road (SH 39), between Thomas Road (S 500 W) and Collins Siding.

The project is intended to increase safety, maximize efficiency, reduce cost, and provide the best options to the travelling public. The City has hired J-U-B ENGINEERS to assist with determining the best solutions for these improvements.

This first phase, beginning in early 2021 and continuing to summer, will include early conceptual alternatives for the new bridge over the Snake River, intersection improvements and a widened highway. The next phase, expected to begin in early Summer 2021, will include more detailed environmental documentation and design development as the projects progress towards a preferred design selection. Construction on these projects is currently scheduled for 2026.

The open house will be held between 4 to 6 pm Wednesday, March 31 at Blackfoot City Hall. Virtual meeting materials, and a ZOOM link, will be available online on the day of the meeting.

The post Blackfoot sets transportation open house appeared first on Local News 8.