BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Bealls Department Store, at 1350 Parkway Drive in Blackfoot, will soon have a new name.

Houston-based Stage has announced Bealls Department Stores in Blackfoot and Burley will become Gordman’s Off-price Stores beginning March 31.

Gordman’s is part of the Stage community of stores and is converting its Bealls and other department store name-plates this year. According to the company, Gordman’s is an off-price concept offering favorite brands and a wide variety of merchandise at prices lower than other department stores.

In addition to Bealls, Stage is converting over 500 department stores, including Goody’s Palais Royal, Peebles, and Stage, to the Gordman’s name.

The company is currently hiring and will hold a job fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. Candidates should first apply online.