ATOMIC CITY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A Blackfoot woman was killed around 5 a.m. Saturday in a two-vehicle crash at milepost 276 on US 26, near Atomic City.

Idaho State Police said Sally Larsen, 44, of Blackfoot was driving eastbound in a 2003 Ford Windstar.

Brody Tripp, 40, of Chubbuck was driving west in a Toyota Tundra pickup.

According to ISP, Tripp crossed the center line and struck Larsen’s vehicle head-on. Larsen was not wearing a seat belt. She died of her injuries at the scene. Tripp was wearing a seat belt and was not transported.

Both lanes of highway travel were blocked for about five hours. The crash remains under investigation.