BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A 32-year-old Blackfoot woman appeared before Judge Thompson in Bingham County on Wednesday for sentencing in two criminal cases and disposition of probation violations in three additional criminal cases.

A part of a plea agreement negotiated by Nicole Gunderson’s counsel, Jeffery Kunz and Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jason Chandler, she pled guilty to two counts of burglary, one count of accessory to grand theft and one count of accessory to burglary.

A burglary sentence carries a maximum of 10 years in prison and accessory to grand theft and burglary carry maximum sentences of five years in prison.

Under the plea agreement, Gunderson agreed to pay restitution to the victims of these charges and other criminal counts which were dismissed as part of the agreement.

The parties were free to argue sentencing recommendations to the judge.

Chandler argued Gunderson receive a prison sentence on all of her cases based on the seriousness of the crimes, the impact on victims and that she had failed to take advantage of treatment programs in the past.

Kunz argued Gunderson should be sent on a retained jurisdiction program in order to engage in drug treatment. On retained jurisdiction, the defendant is incarcerated for as long as a year where he or she can engaged in counseling and treatment programs. If successful, the defendant is then released back into the community on supervised probation.

Gunderson made statements to the court that she was not ready to make a change in her life before but was ready now to take advantage of treatment programs.

Honorable Judge Thompson then ordered Gunderson to be given a chance on the retained jurisdiction. The court did not impose a fine but did impose court costs and reimbursement for the cost of a public defender.