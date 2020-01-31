BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Former Blackfoot Bronco Colby Pearson is now a New York Guardian. The wide receiver out of BYU made the final 52 man roster for the XFL team.

“He’s been wanting to compete at that level.” Pearson’s football coach at Blackfoot Stan Buck says he’s worked hard for this chance. “I saw him at a wedding one of these summers about a year ago, he said he’s going to keep working at it. So it’s good to see him get those opportunities and maybe move on to the NFL.”

Buck recalls Pearson’s skill set when we played at Blackfoot. “He had great hands. Colby didn’t drop many balls. Very athletic at this level.”

Pearson and the Guardians play their inaugural game Sunday February 9 against the Tampa Bay Vipers. The game will air on KXPI Fox 5 at 2 pm.