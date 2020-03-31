Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Bureau of Land Management is closing Sharkey Hotsprings Recreation site. The agency said it was taking the action to limit the spread of COVID-19 in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Idaho Public Health officials.

The site is located about 20 miles southeast of Salmon, in Lemhi County. Trash and sanitation services will be temporarily suspended. All other BLM-managed recreation sites, trails and open spaces remain open.

“It is important for us to provide access to outdoor spaces where people can go to exercise and get some fresh air,” said Mary D’Aversa, BLM Idaho Falls District Manager. “However, we must do that while ensuring the health and safety of our employees and our visitors. This closure will help us keep people safe.”

Group activities should be limited to members of a household and maintain a distance of 6 feet or more from other people.

Other BLM offices and public rooms are closed as employees work from home or in the field. People who have business with the agency may reach them here.