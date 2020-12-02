IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) — If you’re looking to turn over a new leaf in your career, the bureau of land management is offering a path forward.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Idaho Falls District is hiring wildland firefighters for the 2021 fire season.

BLM Fire Information Officer Kelsey Griffee says working for the Bureau of Land Management is a chance to test yourself mentally and physically as a wildland firefighter.

“Being a wildland firefighter is an awesome job. It is such an amazing experience,” said Griffee. “A lot of us got started in college. That’s how I got started out on a hand crew, and it was the best time of my life. That’s why I’m still working in fire.”

While we’re all inside shivering from the cold, it’s hard to think about fighting fire.

However, this is the time the BLM starts looking for applicants who are interested in protecting millions of acres of public land.

“Never know what next fire season will look like. We always have a fire season. Idaho does like to burn. We live in that fuel type of the sagebrush that’s easy to ignite,” said Griffee.

To qualify you must be 18 years of age and a U.S. citizen.

They are looking for hardworking, physically fit individuals to fight fires across eastern Idaho.

“We are just looking for people who want to fight fire. It’s a seasonal job. So, when we have fires that’s when you’ll be working. Kind of from that May to November time frame,” said Griffee. “You’ll do all kinds of things like working on engines, possibly traveling all around the US to fight fire, and doing fuels project work where you’re out mowing or seeding, to pile burning. It’s a really fun job if you like to be outside.”

Pay starts more than $13 an hour with the opportunity for overtime and hazard pay.

The BLM will start accepting job applications being next week on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

To watch the BLM fire recruitment video visit here.

For assistance in applying, please contact Kris Bruington in Idaho Falls, (208) 524-7668; Cory Berkebile in Pocatello, (208) 478-6351; or Jeff Knudson in Salmon, (208) 756-5497. Or reach out by email at BLM_ID_IFD_firejobs@blm.gov.