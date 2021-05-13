BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – May is Wildfire Awareness Month, and with fire season already upon much of the State of Idaho, the BLM is asking for the public to help prevent human-caused wildfires.

BLM Idaho State Director John F. Ruhs recently signed the 2021 Fire Prevention Order, which prohibits specific fire-related activities from May 10 to October 20.

The Fire Prevention Order makes it illegal to burn explosive material or use exploding targets, fireworks, or steel component ammunition on the nearly 12 million acres of public land the BLM manages in Idaho. The order also prohibits shooting at steel or ferrous material(s) with dry vegetation. Any person who knowingly and willfully engages in any act restricted by the Fire Prevention Order could be subject to a fine and held responsible for fire suppression and/or rehabilitation costs of wildfires determined to be caused by that act.

“We have already had a significant amount of fire activity in Idaho this year and the current national significant wildland fire potential outlook indicates that we could be in for a real challenge this summer, including in southeast Idaho,” said John F. Ruhs, BLM Idaho State Director. “It’s really important for the public to understand and comply with the fire prevention order to help keep human-caused wildfires from needlessly damaging natural and cultural resources.”

More than 120 wildfires have already been reported in Idaho in 2021. In 2020, the vast majority of wildfires on BLM-managed land in Idaho were human-caused, with 138 human-caused wildfires burning a total of 44,010 acres while 39 lightning-caused wildfires burned a total of 16,137 acres.

With the current situation, the BLM urges Idahoans to take measures to protect their homes and property and support local firefighters and first responders.

