CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bureau of Land Management is offering a reward for information on horses being shot near Challis.

BLM law enforcement will pay $2,00 cash after an arrest has been made for those who shot and killed two horses in the spar canyon area around November 14, 2021.

If you have information call the BLM at 208-524-7590.

The post BLM offers reward for information on horses shot near Challis appeared first on Local News 8.