ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Egin Lakes Recreation Area will close to overnight camping beginning October 12. The day-use area will remain open.

The Bureau of Land Management said the area access road in the campground and day-use area will undergo grading and graveling during the next few weeks.

The contractor plans to complete work in phases to minimize impact to the public.

“We are asking the visitors for their cooperation during this needed work, so the access road remains serviceable to the public,” said Jeremy Casterson, BLM Upper Snake Field Manager.

BLM closes the campground every year because visitation declines as the weather gets colder. The water system is shut down and winterized to prevent broken pipes.

The nearby St. Anthony Sand Dunes attracts over a quarter-million visitors from around the world in both winter and summer months.

