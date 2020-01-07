Top Stories

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Pocatello Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management is asking for public comments on three proposed recreation projects. The agency is seeking funding through programs managed by the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.

The first involves improvements to the boat ramp and trailer parking area the Maple Grove Campground, 16 miles northeast of Preston. In addition to an accessible concrete ramp dock and gangway, additional parking and an accessible pathway would be added.

The second project would improve trail systems to include signs and kiosks in the Soda Hills and Bear Lake areas.

BLM is also proposing a non-motorized watercraft launch site along the Blackfoot River below Blackfoot Reservoir Dam. It would serve an estimated 1,000 non-motorized boaters per year.

“We are always exploring ways to improve our facilities and trail systems, and to provide new recreational opportunities for the public,” said Blaine Newman, Assistant Field Manager for the PFO. “In the past, IDPR grants have enabled the BLM to accomplish specific, much-needed projects.”

Public comments concerning the projects should be addressed to Chuck Patterson at cpatterson@blm.gov