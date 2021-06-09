ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Upper Snake Field Office is seeking public input on the development of a Recreation Area Management Plan (RAMP) and associated environmental assessment for the St. Anthony Sand Dunes Special Recreation Management Area (SRMA).

The St. Anthony Sand Dunes SRMA is 48,607 acres and is a popular Off Highway Vehicle (OHV) destination that receives over 250,000 visitors each year. This SRMA also includes the Egin Lakes Campground/Day Use Area and the Red Road Dispersed Area.

The purpose of the plan is to provide comprehensive guidance and direction towards sustainable recreation activities and to maintain or improve the condition of unique natural resources while creating an environment to promote the health and safety of visitors.

Potential management objectives for the plan include:

​Provide high quality recreation opportunities and experiences in the SRMA at developed and undeveloped recreation sites by maintaining existing amenities and by providing new recreation facilities as appropriate for recreation use and resource protection.

Management of access and route designations

Manage/administer Special Recreation Permits within the SRMA

Meet the needs of visitors to St. Anthony Sand Dunes

The BLM is asking the public to help identify issues or provide information that could be useful in developing alternatives for management of the SRMA or analysis of the proposal.

“As use of the St. Anthony Sand Dunes continues to increase, so does the need to develop a comprehensive recreation management plan,” Upper Snake Field Manager Jeremy Casterson said. “It’s important we hear from the public regarding their opinions on how the dunes will be managed in the future.”

A map of the SRMA and additional information are located on the BLM’s ePlanning website.

In order to ensure your comments are considered, please provide them by July 9, 2021.

Comments must be submitted in writing either electronically through the ePlanning link above or by mail. Hard copy comments can be mailed to the Bureau of Land Management Upper Snake Field Office (USFO), Attn: Mike Setlock, 1405 Hollipark Drive, Idaho Falls, ID 83401.

The post BLM seeks input on proposed St. Anthony Sand Dunes Special Recreation Area Management Plan appeared first on Local News 8.