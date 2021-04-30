SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bureau of Land Management’s Salmon Field Office is reviewing an application for the construction of a new communication site on Ramsey Mountain and is seeking public comments on the proposed project.

The applicant is planning to construct a 140-foot free-standing lattice tower and a 15-by-27-foot communications building to house equipment southeast of the current facilities on the mountain.

The applicant states the proposed project would provide wireless communication services to approximately a 50-mile radius of this site location, and the location is necessary for microwave signals to connect to Salmon and provide wireless services to residents in the surrounding area.

The comments received will be used by the BLM to identify potential issues related to the project as well as alternatives.

Ramsey Mountain is an established communication site with characteristics sought by wireless carriers and other telecommunication providers. The portion of the mountain being utilized is about 8,168 feet in elevation, over 2,900 feet higher than the Lemhi Valley floor to the west. State Highway 28 runs in a north-south direction on the west side of Ramsey Mountain, approximately 2 miles away at its closest point. The site is managed by the Bureau of Land Management and is included within the administrative boundaries of the Salmon Field Office.

You can get more information on this project by visiting the ePlanning website HERE, sending an email to czens@blm.gov or calling the local BLM office at 208-756-5454.

